Deepika Padukone asks Ranveer Singh 'when are you coming home' on social media; Actor’s reply is epic

sure knows how to keep his fans hooked on his social media. He may not be quite regular in interacting with his fans on social media platforms but whenever he does, he makes it up for all the times he did not stay active. And the fun doubles when also becomes a part of that interaction. On late Saturday night, actor Ranveer Singh decided to conduct an Ask Me Anything session with his fans on his official Instagram handle. While several fans left multiple questions for him, his wifey Deepika barged in and asked him a hilarious question. The actress asked Ranveer, “When are you coming home”?

Ranveer, known for his witty comments and replies on social media, quickly noticed it and came with an epic response. The actor said, “Khana Garam Kar Lo Baby, Main Abhi Buss Ponch Hi Rha Hoon.” The fun social media banter definitely left the couple’s fans in complete awe. Ranveer was also quizzed on his favourite movie, food, nickname, favourite song and more by his fans. Among all the questions, a fan also asked an interesting question to Ranveer on Deepika. The fan wrote, “One word for ur wifey?” to which the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actor wrote, “Queen”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing the screen space yet again with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’, where he essays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika will be playing his on-screen wife Romi Dev. Apart from that, Deepika has several interesting projects lined up including ‘Fighter’, ‘Pathan’. Whereas, Ranveer Singh has ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ in the pipeline.