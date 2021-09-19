Deepika Padukone asks Ranveer Singh 'when are you coming home' on social media; Actor’s reply is epic

Published on Sep 19, 2021 02:14 AM IST  |  35.4K
   
Deepika Padukone asks Ranveer Singh 'when are you coming home' on social media; Actor’s reply is epic
Advertisement

Ranveer Singh sure knows how to keep his fans hooked on his social media. He may not be quite regular in interacting with his fans on social media platforms but whenever he does, he makes it up for all the times he did not stay active. And the fun doubles when Deepika Padukone also becomes a part of that interaction. On late Saturday night, actor Ranveer Singh decided to conduct an Ask Me Anything session with his fans on his official Instagram handle. While several fans left multiple questions for him, his wifey Deepika barged in and asked him a hilarious question. The actress asked Ranveer, “When are you coming home”? 

Ranveer, known for his witty comments and replies on social media, quickly noticed it and came with an epic response. The actor said, “Khana Garam Kar Lo Baby, Main Abhi Buss Ponch Hi Rha Hoon.” The fun social media banter definitely left the couple’s fans in complete awe. Ranveer was also quizzed on his favourite movie, food, nickname, favourite song and more by his fans. Among all the questions, a fan also asked an interesting question to Ranveer on Deepika. The fan wrote, “One word for ur wifey?” to which the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actor wrote, “Queen”. 

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing the screen space yet again with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’, where he essays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika will be playing his on-screen wife Romi Dev. Apart from that, Deepika has several interesting projects lined up including ‘Fighter’, ‘Pathan’. Whereas, Ranveer Singh has ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ in the pipeline. 

Advertisement

Credits: Ranveer Singh Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : The connection made in the sky and the stars shows the reality of the world through the beautiful characters, RANVEER & DEEPIKA! Live India with its love stories both mainly the real ones, such as Deepveer, and in movies!
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : The love of the family, the passion of the couple is the embodiment and the daily interweaving expressed admirably by these two warm, wonderful hearts and souls, DEEPVEER!
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : RS's heart has the shape of DP's queen. DP's love is clear and has only one RS name!
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Eternal love and attraction is written only in the magic word "♥️ ️DeepVeer ♥️ ️"!
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : As Queen Deepika sets the tone, Ranveer's love flows in her and fills her with joy. Above them is something magical that wraps them tightly together. Beautiful!
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : They are the natural creation of eternal love and passion. Deepveer forever!
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : A real man, a woman who shines, a unique love of a lifetime!
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : After all the beautiful words that have been said and will be said about this unique couple made especially for love and passion, a major feature is that Deepika captivates Ranveer all the time, and he pours an inexhaustible amount of LOVE on his beautiful wife .True real love story written in block letters, DEEPVEER!
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Our days are beautiful with our wonderful, golden couple, full of love and passion, RS & DP! Simple characterizations of the fabulous dream pair, Deepveer!
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Two souls full of love Dp with RS, it's absolutely magical.
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : This intelligent man, with a big heart and full of love, Ranveer, conquered this delicate woman, Deepika, forming a beautiful, harmonious and pleasant family. Deepika's respect and love has a sure name, Ranveer. Ranveer's sensitivity and love is called, Deepika, this is this passionate couple!
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : A couple that naturally fascinates and attracts the eyes, regardless of the situation. DEEPVEER
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepika is the queen of Ranveer's life, and Ranveer is the true love of Deepika's life, amazing every day and forever!
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : what can you say when a couple is beautiful than to admire with pleasure this special pair made to delight the eyes all the time.deepveer is magical
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Great love story, wonderful chemistry, amazing family deepika with ranveer.
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : My life has been wonderful since 2012, when Deepika and Ranveer met seriously and stayed together forever. They created and still create the best phenomenon of love! Wonderful!
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : made for each other ,DEEPVEER.
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : A dream team, an amazing balance, an unparalleled love, all bearing only the magical name DeepVeer!
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Beauty QUEEN & Handsome.
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Amazing pair,Deepika forever with Ranveer ! thank you,
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : RS & DP,Unique couple, love for eternity, inheritance of this attractive FAMILY.
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : LOVE ALWAYS WINS, RANVEER & DEEPIKA!
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : The eternal love ,Ranveer with Deepika !
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Essence of love and family ,RS & DP.
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : BEAUTY GUDIYA WOMAN with CHARMING HANDSOME MAN!
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : The King of Love with his beautiful wife, Queen of Hearts, Ranveer & Deepika!
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Beautiful Deepveer
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Gorgeous DP & RS !
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : They make me sick- very odd pairing
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Sweet this couple Ranveer with Deepika.
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : DEEPVEER, so are the two tailors from their parents' gene. Together they are unstoppable.
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : The joy of love is certainly the logo of the Deepveer family !
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : A pleasure, a delight, a constant attraction this couple in love, Deepveer !
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepveer is definitely one of eternal love, unique and strongly intertwined!
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : A dream couple, Deepveer.
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Magic this Ranveer with his beautiful wife, Deepika!
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Ranveer, love Deepika well any day and night! Enjoy with her all your life! It's yours ! ❤️❤️ !
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : We love so much Deepveer❤️ forever !
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : most attractive husband and wife
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : golden couple DP&RS
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Gorgeous couple RANVEER with DEEPIKA !
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Amazing family Deepveer
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Hot Deepveer
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : wonderful wife & husband
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Matching love ,DeepVeer!
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : DEEPVEER,Perfect Symphony!
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : singh is the king of love only for his beautiful wife
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepveer my love
REPLY 2 11 hours ago
Anonymous : If Ranveer and Deepika did not meet and stay together, I did not think there was love. Now that the two are a wonderful couple, I see and know the secrets of eternal love!
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : deepika and ranveer we kiss your hands that always come together beautifully
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : deepveer love is getting sweeter and more wonderful every day.
REPLY 1 2 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All