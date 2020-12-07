Deepika Padukone asks Siddhant Chaturvedi if he is 'showing off' in his training montage; Check his reply

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been shooting for Shakun Batra's film in Alibaug. The duo recently engaged in Instagram banter after Deepika dropped a question on Siddhant's video and it will surely intrigue you.

Actress and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been spotted all through the last week as they headed to Alibaug to shoot for their film with director Shakun Batra. While we did get a glimpse of what happens on their ferry boat ride via their social media posts, recently, their banter on a post also caught our attention. Siddhant recently shelled out fitness inspiration in a post on social media. He dropped a video montage of his training and left netizens in awe.

However, Deepika had a different take on Siddhant's training video montage and she expressed the same via a question in the comment section. Sharing her take, Deepika wrote and asked, "Showing off?" In the video, we could see the Gully Boy actor nailing skateboarding, working out at the beach, and doing other physical activities as a part of his physical training. Seeing the video montage, Deepika asked if Siddhant was showing off in the same.

To Deepika's cheeky comment, Siddhant replied, "mmm maybe." Their adorable banter did grab the attention of netizens. Many noticed their camaraderie with each other and were excited to see them on screen together in Shakun's film. Even Siddhant's friend Ishaan Khatter dropped a comment on the video. Recently, a video of Deepika and Siddhant chilling on the ferry ride to One Direction's song, Perfect, went viral.

Take a look at Deepika's comment on Siddhant's video:

Meanwhile, Shakun's film also stars Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. The film is touted to be a story of complex human relationships. The first schedule kicked off in Goa with Siddhant, Deepika and Ananya. In a recent interview with HT, Deepika called Shakun 'brilliant' and shared that she feels fantastic to be working with him. The film is being produced by 's Dharam Productions.

Credits :Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

