Deepika Padukone to attend Met Gala 2022 with Louis Vuitton; Reports

Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented and most-loved actresses in Bollywood. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om and her stint as Shanti Priya won several hearts. She has carved a niche for herself with her outstanding acting prowess. Now, according to the latest reports, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress is all set to attend the Met Gala 2022. This year, the Met Gala is all set to take place on Monday, May 2, in New York City.

According to the latest scoop by the popular anonymous Instagram account called Diet Sabya, the Bajirao Mastani actress will be attending the Met Gala with Louis Vuitton this year. "LV is set to announce her as their global brand ambassador in April end for which she shot in Spain after attending Time 100 impact award in Dubai," said Diet Sabya on their Instagram stories. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. Last year, Deepika could not attend the Met Gala as it was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The actress has made three notable appearances at the event. She marked her debut at the Met Gala in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. She will be seen next in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K co-starring Prabhas.

