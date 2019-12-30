Deepika Padukone in awe of Kangana Ranaut’s performance in Panga trailer; Says ‘It will be a very good film’

As Kangana Ranaut is gearing up Panga, Deepika Padukone has heaped praise for this Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial. Here’s what she said.

After delivering two back to back hits this year with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Jugementall Hai Kya, is back to rule the silver screen with her upcoming release Panga. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the movie will feature Kangana as a Kabaddi player. While the makers had unveiled a riveting trailer of Panga lately, the audience has been going gaga over Kangana’s performance in it. Interestingly, too has lauded the Queen actress’ act in the trailer and pinned high hopes from the movie.

Deepika, who loves watching films and the trailers of different movies, recently watched the trailer of Panga and has been heaping praises for the movie ever since. The Bajirao Mastani actress has been in awe of the trailer and stated that Kangana’s performance is dropping hints that Panga is going to win hearts post its release on January 24, 2020. “I watch a lot of trailers for films with my cast and when I get time, I watch these films as an audience. Panga’s trailer impressed me a lot. Looking at this trailer, which is painted by Kangana Ranaut’s performance, it seems that this film will also be very good,” Deepika was quoted saying.

Interestingly, just like Kangana, Deepika is also coming with an interesting woman-centric movie Chhapaak. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is based on the life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Also starring Vikrant Massey in the lead, Chhapaak will be hitting the screens on January 10, 2020.

