Deepika Padukone is in awe of Ranveer Singh’s 'down and dirty look'; Here's her epic reaction

Deepika Padukone is all praises for Ranveer Singh’s latest picture that has taken the internet by storm. Her epic reaction is unmissable.

Heartthrob does not shy away from going to extra lengths in order to get into the skin of his roles. From playing a romantic hero to doing grey shades, the actor has nailed it every time. Currently, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela star is busy getting into a perfect shape for his upcoming projects. He often gives us a glimpse of his new looks on social media while dishing out major fitness goals. Yesterday, Ranveer posted a stunning shirtless picture on his Instagram, leaving his fans in awe of him.

Not just fans, his wife-actress too can’t stop gushing over his toned abs. The Piku star, who often comments on her hubby pictures, wrote, “B.I.G!” She also commented, “No frowning.” Ranveer was quick to take a note of it and replied with emojis. Well, in the picture that has taken the internet by storm, showed the dashing actor flaunting his chiseled abs and his bearded look. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Down & Dirty #mondaymotivation.” It goes without saying that the actor has shelled out some major fitness goals and off course monday motivation.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s reaction below:

Well, Ranveer and Deepika are one of the most loved couples of B-Town. They never fail to give us major couple goals each time they step out. Their unconditional love for each other has been seen on many occasions. The Gully Boy star has often expressed his admiration for his star wife. On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together in a forthcoming sports drama directed by Kabir Khan. Both the stars have given many hits together and their fans can't wait to see them together again. Read Also: PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh flaunts his toned physique and white glasses as he goes out and about in the city

