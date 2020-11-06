  1. Home
Deepika Padukone is awestruck by a fan's artwork dedicated to her and we couldn't agree more; Take a look

Actress Deepika Padukone often shares glimpses of her fan's artwork on her social media handle and leaves all in awe. On Friday, she dropped a pencil sketch made by a fan and it surely will leave you mesmerised.
Recently, Deepika Padukone made her way back from Goa after shooting for a schedule of Shakun Batra's next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Post her return, the actress is spending time at home. On Friday, Deepika took to her Instagram handle to share her weekly 'FANart Friday' post and it surely was striking to draw everyone's attention to it. The Padmaavat star often makes it a point to acknowledge her fan's effort for her and every week, shares a new art work on her Instagram story.

On Friday, Deepika picked a pencil sketch by two sisters Divyanshi & Rashi and shared it on her Instagram story. In the gorgeous pencil sketch, we could see a close up of Deepika's face. With attention to detail, her necklace, earrings and ethnic look could be perfectly seen. The striking sketch was too pretty to be missed and the Chhapaak star also seemed to be mesmerised by it. Often, Deepika shares such artwork on her handle and leaves fans in awe. 

Meanwhile, last evening, Deepika along with Ananya and Siddhant were spotted at Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' office. The trio was spotted post a meeting at the producer's office. They will be seen in his bankrolled film next. 

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's fan art:

Meanwhile, Shakun's film is based on complex human relationships and when it was announced, fans were left excited. It also stars Dhairya Karwa in a prominent role. The initial release date of the film is February 12, 2021. Apart from this, Deepika is also a part of Prabhas's next with Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in an important role. A few weeks, Deepika had announced her association with the project. 

