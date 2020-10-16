  1. Home
Deepika Padukone back to doing what she does best as she resumes shooting for Shakun Batra's film in Goa

Despite Deepika Padukone's absence, the makers did not waste any time waiting for the actress to return and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday continued to shoot their scenes.
Deepika Padukone all black airport look.Deepika Padukone back to doing what she does best as she resumes shooting for Shakun Batra's film in Goa.
Last month, Deepika Padukone and the cast of Shakun Batra's untitled film headed to the coastal state of Goa to begin shooting. The shoot, however, hit a road block as the actress was summoned back to Mumbai by the NCB in the Bollywood drug nexus case. It has been almost two weeks since and Deepika has now headed back to Goa to do what she does best. 

Since the actress returned to the sets after more than 10 days, Batra made sure that Deepika eases into her character. A source told Mid-Day, "Deepika was in good spirits as she joined the unit last Thursday. Since there had been a 10-day-plus break, Shakun wanted her to ease into the process. She shot a light-hearted scene with Siddhant and Ananya." 

The film stars Deepika along with Gully Boy's Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Despite Deepika's absence, the cast and crew of the film did not waste any time waiting for the actress to return. "When Deepika was in Mumbai, Shakun shot the combination scenes of Siddhant and Ananya," the source added. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

less attitude, more gratitude

Shakun Batra, who last directed Kapoor & Sons, has remained tight-lipped about this film which revolves around two young couples. "The movie studies the relationship dynamics between four friends who go on a road trip," the source revealed to the portal. The film is being bank rolled by Karan Johar and the film cast and crew have adapted the bio-bubble mode at the Vivanta Goa hotel in Panjim to take precautions owing to the pandemic.  

Credits :Mid-Day

