Deepika Padukone is back with her 'Fanart Friday' post as she shares a stunning caricature dedicated to her

Deepika Padukone shared an awesome fan art on her Instagram story which features the actress in an absolutely gorgeous avatar.
142796 reads Mumbai Updated: September 18, 2020 07:09 pm
Deepika Padukone, who is currently enjoying her me-time at home amid the lockdown, enjoys a huge fan following globally. She is one of the finest actresses in Bollywood. With her excellent performance right from her debut film ‘Om Shanti Om’ to her recently released ‘Chhapaak’, she has managed to garner a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Even amid the lockdown, the actress is quite active on social media. From posting Fanart Friday pictures on almost every Friday's to sharing her workout videos, Deepika always keeps her fans updated with her daily activities.

Today, the Padmaavat actress has shared a stunning fan art on her Instagram story. Deepika looks absolutely gorgeous in her caricature, donned in a black gown. The art features one of Deepika’s red carpet looks. She is looking beautiful as always with her hair neatly combed in the picture. While sharing it on her Instagram story, the actress wrote, “FANart Friday”. She has also given credit to her fan.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s Fanart Friday post below:

Further, the beautiful actress has also been recommending her fans to watch her favourite films like ‘Her’, ‘Phantom Thread’, ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ and some web shows too while in quarantine.

Deepika was last seen in ‘Chhapaak’ and next, she will be seen in Kabir Khan's '83' alongside her husband Ranveer Singh. After their marriage, for the first time, they will be seen together on the silver screen. Deepika has a few other interesting projects in her kitty. She will feature in Shakun Batra's next untitled film and also in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern'.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Nice fanart loved it...love her

Anonymous 10 hours ago

6 foot 6. big gal

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Mujhe Ranbir ki depression hain

Anonymous 12 hours ago

If she is aware and making everyone aware of depression what is wrong in this that you're trolling her. She's not doing it for publicity but genuinely. Bcz she has experienced it so she don't want it to increase in all ppl. How sweet she is. Post it pinkvilla.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

And what about u.. Kangana ranaut nepoistic manager cum sister.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Depression Padukones paid pr

Anonymous 12 hours ago

She's amazing... Love her.

Anonymous 13 hours ago

DEPRESSION PADUKONE

