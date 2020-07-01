Deepika Padukone is back with her quarantine movie suggestion as she asks fans to watch The Godfather

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and next, she will be seen sharing screen space with hubby Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ’83,

Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic that hit the nation, everyone is staying home and while celebs are missing shoot life, they are equally enjoying spending time at home with family. While some are washing utensils, playing guitar, cooking and baking, has been on a movie marathon as she has been catching up on all the movies that she missed watching due to her hectic schedule and what is amazing is that Deepika Padukone makes sure to share her movie recommendations with her fans.

And today, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram stories to share a movie recommendation for her fans which included- The Godfather. Well, if the movie reco is coming from Deepika, then we are sure that it is worth the watch. Now, prior to the lockdown, Deepika Padukone was to kick-start the shooting of Shakun Batra’s untitled film in Sri Lanka and although the shooting has been stalled, Deepika has been reading the script and working on the same. As per reports, Deepika Padukone has been dedicating some time of her quarantine daily to read at least a few pages of her Shakun Batra film script because she wants to stay in touch with her character. Adding, the report read that while Deepika doesn't want to over-prepare, she also doesn't want to lose touch with her character completely.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and next, she will be seen sharing screen space with hubby in Kabir Khan’s ’83, and due to the pandemic, the film’s release has been pushed. Also, as per reports, ’83 will not release online and will witness a theatrical release on Christmas 2020

Check out Deepika Padukone's recommendation here:

