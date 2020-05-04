Deepika Padukone is back at mocking Ranveer Singh for his oversleeping and we bet many can relate

Deepika Padukone keeps sharing all these funny memes and relatable post son her social media and here is one of them that has our attention yet again. Check the post out here.

and are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples in B-town and while they set out major couple goals, the two are also funny. Both Deepika and Ranveer have their humour game on point and more often than not, they do not spare each other either and so many of their comments are proof. And well, it turns out, Deepika is at it again as she has mocked Singh for overlapping and being late, but where?

Well, Deepika had shared a post last night where she wrote how she is going to sleep on the couch to reduce her morning commute time, and while it did crack us up, she has another one of these posts today. Today, Deepika shared a post that pointed out while she was at it, Ranveer overslept las night which ultimately lead to the actor being late for the living room. Hilarious much, isn't it? Earlier too, Deepika had shared a post about a condition about overlapping and how one still feels tired because of it, this seems to be similar to just that.

Check out Deepika Padukone's post here:

Meanwhile, the actor has been staying home just like the mot of us and along with Ranveer, the two have been keeping their fans updated on what have they been up to. On the work front, Deepika was shooting for Shakun Batra's upcoming film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Apart from that, the actor also has other films lined up ahead, however, the release date of those films aren't clear just yet.

