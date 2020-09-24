Deepika Padukone to be interrogated about 2017 drug chats & payments made for them by NCB: Report

Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh arrived in Mumbai on Thursday. The actress will appear before NCB for interrogation on September 25.

’s name emerged recently in the Bollywood drug nexus leaving the conscious sections shocked. The actress has now been summoned by the NCB in connection with the same. Not only Deepika, but her manager Karishma Prakash has also been summoned by the agency. For the unversed, the actress came under the scanner after the recovery of a few of her alleged chats with Prakash in which the two of them were interacting about banned substances like hash and maal.

The Chhapaak actress will appear before the agency on September 25. As per a report by Republic TV, she will be questioned about the 2017 drug chats including the alleged payments that she made for them. Karishma Prakash is also expected to be interrogated along with Deepika. She had earlier asked for exemption from NCB probe till Friday owing to ill-health. NCB sources have also reportedly stated that they will not rule out video recording while talking about the viral video of the alleged drug party.

As per the same report, the actress might have to write down her answers during the interrogation. For the unversed, Deepika Padukone has reached Mumbai along with husband a little while back. The actress was in Goa for the shoot of one of her upcoming movies. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan have also arrived in the city for the same purpose. The NCB has also summoned the two actresses including in connection with the alleged drug angle.

Credits :Republic

