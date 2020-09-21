Deepika Padukone to be summoned by NCB this week in connection with drug angle: Report

The NCB is all set to interrogate a few people in connection with the drug angle again. That is after their interrogation with talent manager Jaya Saha.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case became way more baffling after the emergence of the drug angle a few weeks back. Post that, the NCB also stepped in the investigation process that was already carried out by two more agencies, ED and CBI. The agency then arrested the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on charges of procuring drugs. Not only that, but they also arrested her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and staff Dipesh Sawant were also arrested in the same connection.

Now, if the media reports are to be believed, the NCB is likely to summon in connection with the drug angle this week. That has allegedly happened after the interrogation of talent manager Jaya Saha whose recovered drug chats reveal her connection with a few celebs from Bollywood. What’s more shocking is that Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash has also been reportedly summoned by NCB in connection with the same case.

Earlier, reports also suggested that NCB is likely to summon Sara Ali Khan, , and Simone Khambatta in connection with the drug angle this week. That is after Rhea Chakraborty allegedly took their names during her interrogation by the agency. Now, according to yet another report by Republic, Deepika Padukone is likely to issue a statement after her name has allegedly emerged in connection with the drug nexus.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×