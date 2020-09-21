  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Deepika Padukone to be summoned by NCB this week in connection with drug angle: Report

The NCB is all set to interrogate a few people in connection with the drug angle again. That is after their interrogation with talent manager Jaya Saha.
32498 reads Mumbai Updated: September 21, 2020 10:48 pm
News,Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone to be summoned by NCB this week in connection with drug angle: Report
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case became way more baffling after the emergence of the drug angle a few weeks back. Post that, the NCB also stepped in the investigation process that was already carried out by two more agencies, ED and CBI. The agency then arrested the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on charges of procuring drugs. Not only that, but they also arrested her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and staff Dipesh Sawant were also arrested in the same connection. 

Now, if the media reports are to be believed, the NCB is likely to summon Deepika Padukone in connection with the drug angle this week. That has allegedly happened after the interrogation of talent manager Jaya Saha whose recovered drug chats reveal her connection with a few celebs from Bollywood.  What’s more shocking is that Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash has also been reportedly summoned by NCB in connection with the same case. 

Earlier, reports also suggested that NCB is likely to summon Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Simone Khambatta in connection with the drug angle this week. That is after Rhea Chakraborty allegedly took their names during her interrogation by the agency. Now, according to yet another report by Republic, Deepika Padukone is likely to issue a statement after her name has allegedly emerged in connection with the drug nexus.  

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates. 

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement