Deepika Padukone beams with joy as she gets sandwiched between her BFFS in an old PHOTO

Deepika Padukone often shares photos with her loved ones on social media. We stumbled upon a throwback photo of her with the girl gang that proves that she is closest to them.

Actress has been spending time at home with and often, the star posts fun photos of their time on social media to give fans a glimpse of their shenanigans. However, the star also has been missing her friends and sometimes shares old photos with them. Deepika recently also spoke up in an Instagram ‘Ask Me’ session that post lockdown, the first thing she wants to do is head to Bangalore to meet her parents and sister Anisha Padukone.

Well, surely the star is missing her loved ones and her reply to a fan proved the same. Amid this, we also stumbled upon a throwback photo of Deepika with her closest girl gang that is bound to remind you of your own best friends. In the throwback photo from 2017, Deepika is seen getting sandwiched between two of her best friends in an endearing moment. In the photo, clad in casuals, Deepika is seen sitting on one of her friend’s lap while holding onto her other bestie.

As the trio posed for a happy photo, Deepika beamed with joy and it proved that she adores her besties. Deepika often shares adorable photos with her best friends and loved ones on social media and gives her fans a sneak peek inside her world.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak with Vikrant Massey. The film received critical acclaim and Deepika’s performance was lauded. Now, she is prepping for Shakun Batra’s directorial which is a story of complex relationships and also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. For the prep, it is reported that Deepika reads a few pages of the script at home every day to touch base with her character before the shoot begins. Recently, reports were in that director Shakun is handpicking a crew of 50 people to reportedly fly to Sri Lanka for a shoot in November. However, reportedly the film’s shoot plans depend on whether international travel begins from India or not. As per the initial announcement, Shakun’s film will be produced by and is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

Also Read|Deepika Padukone’s film with Shakun Batra likely to kick off in Sri Lanka in November? Here’s what we know

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×