Deepika Padukone beats Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more to achieve THIS feat; actress reacts
Recognized for her diverse acting skills and global popularity, Deepika Padukone surpassed both veteran icons and emerging talents on the latest IMDb list.
Deepika Padukone, a Bollywood star, is celebrated as one of the industry's most beloved and versatile actors. She is renowned for her talent and impeccable sense of fashion. Recently, IMDb announced the list of the Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. And guess who topped the list? It is none other than Deepika Padukone.
Deepika Padukone tops IMDb's top 100 most viewed stars in the last decade
Marking a significant milestone, Deepika Padukone topped the list of "Most Viewed Indian Star of the Last Decade" by IMDb, determined by page views from millions of IMDb customers and fans worldwide. Notably, the list of 100 stars encompassed actors from various Indian film industries, with Deepika leading the ranks, followed by Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, and other prominent figures.
Deepika Padukone reacts to the feat
Reflecting on this recognition, Deepika Padukone expressed her gratitude towards fans, saying, “I’m deeply grateful to be included in a list that captures the sentiment of a global audience.” She further shared, “IMDb stands as a beacon of credibility, reflecting the true pulse of people's passion, interests and preferences. This recognition is truly humbling and inspires me to continue connecting with and reciprocating the love I receive from audiences, both on and off screen with authenticity and purpose.”
Deepika Padukone on the work front
On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is now working on her forthcoming movie Singham Again, in which she plays Lady Singham. This film is the third part in the Singham franchise and the fifth in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. She is currently shooting the film with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.
In addition to Singham Again, she also stars in Kalki 2898 AD with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Deepika will also appear in The Intern, which co-stars Amitabh Bachchan.
ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is ‘desi’ just like all of us and her latest post is proof