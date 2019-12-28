Deepika Padukone is beautiful, talented & I’m going to learn a lot says Siddhant Chaturvedi on Shakun’s next

Deepika Padukone will be seen in a relationship drama with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra’s next. In a recent interview, Siddhant shared his feelings about working with Deepika after Ranveer Singh.

A week back, an on screen collaboration of , Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi was announced for filmmaker Shakun Batra’s relationship drama. While the details about the plot of the film were kept under wraps, Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya announced their association with Shakun’s next on social media and were excited about the same. A rising star, Siddhant floored everyone with his performance in Gully Boy as MC Sher and managed to impress the audience with his acting and performance.

Now, in a recent chat with Mumbai Mirror, Siddhant revealed what he’s looking forward to while sharing screen space with Deepika. Having worked with Ranveer in Gully Boy, Siddhant revealed that he is excited about working with Deepika in Shakun’s film. The young actor went on to praise Deepika and mentioned that he is looking forward to learning lots of things from her. For the film, Siddhant mentioned that he is expecting something intense and will do whatever the script demands.

On working with Deepika, Siddhant said, “I am a huge fan of her. She is beautiful, talented and an amazing person, so I am going to learn a lot from her. On screen, it will be whatever the script demands. I am expecting something quite intense.” The Gully Boy actor also revealed that there won’t be any acting workshops before Shakun’s next but mentioned that there will be script-reading sessions. “I screened a lot of offers after Gully Boy because I was waiting for a script like this. I heard it and instantly wanted to sign on.”

Meanwhile, Ananya will also be a part of the relationship drama that will revolve around Deepika, Siddhant and her. It will be directed by Shakun Batra and produced by . The film will hit the screens around Valentine’s Day 2021. Meanwhile, Deepika is busy promoting her upcoming film, Chhapaak that will release on January 10, 2020.

