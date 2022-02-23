Deepika Padukone bedazzles in beige saree as she arrives to watch Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi; PICS

It is always a delight to see Deepika Padukone in the public domain as the actor is an amalgamation of beauty and amazing acting prowess. The actor is currently basking in the success of her latest flick Gehraiyaan. The movie was directed by Shakun Batra and also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. To note, the Bajirao Mastani actress shares an amazing bond with Alia Bhatt and just a while back, she arrived to watch her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

In the photos, Deepika was seen wearing a classic beige saree and kept her hair back in a beautiful bun. She looked absolutely gorgeous. The 36-year-old was in her car when she was spotted. However, she acknowledged the paparazzi and waved at them. To note, Gangubai Kathiawadi was recently premiered at 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress also served different saree looks from her trip to Berlin and her fans went gaga over it.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s photos:

Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on February 25. However, as reported by NDTV, the Supreme Court has suggested changing the title name of Alia Bhatt starrer. The order came in view of several cases which are pending in the court regarding the release. Earlier, the real Gangubai’s adopted son Babu Ravji Shah filed a case against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial and alleged that the film is defamatory towards his mother, as reported by ANI.

