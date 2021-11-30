Deepika Padukone bedazzles in nine yards of elegance as she vibes to Badshah’s Jugnu in new PICS

Deepika Padukone has established herself as a fashion icon in the entertainment industry. The actress can carry almost anything under the sun with her unmatched grace and panache. Tonight, Deepika proved this yet again as she shared a couple of new pictures on her social media. A few moments back, Deepika took to her Instagram stories and dropped new pictures where she can be seen serving some serious style goals in an ivory-colored embellished saree. Moreover, it looks like Deepika is vibing to Badshah’s popular song ‘Jugnu’ which has taken social media by storm.

Lately, Deepika Padukone has been quite active on social media. Tonight too, the actress took to her Instagram space and posted two stunning photographs which are sure to leave fans agape. In the pictures shared by Deepika, she can be seen clad in a stunning ivory saree with intricate embellishments. Deepika punctuated her look with a glamourous makeup look featuring bold and kohled eyes with mascara, and eyeshadow. A glossy nude lip shade and blushed cheeks accentuated her beauty even further. Deepika styled her hair in her signature sleek bun look, while she accessorized her look with stunning jewelry with emerald stones.