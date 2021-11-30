Deepika Padukone bedazzles in nine yards of elegance as she vibes to Badshah’s Jugnu in new PICS
Lately, Deepika Padukone has been quite active on social media. Tonight too, the actress took to her Instagram space and posted two stunning photographs which are sure to leave fans agape. In the pictures shared by Deepika, she can be seen clad in a stunning ivory saree with intricate embellishments. Deepika punctuated her look with a glamourous makeup look featuring bold and kohled eyes with mascara, and eyeshadow. A glossy nude lip shade and blushed cheeks accentuated her beauty even further. Deepika styled her hair in her signature sleek bun look, while she accessorized her look with stunning jewelry with emerald stones.
Take a look:
On the work front, Deepika has a number of films lined up in her kitty. Deepika will soon be seen in the sports biopic 83 where she will be sharing screen space with hubby Ranveer Singh. Apart from this, she has Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Deepika will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
ALSO READ: 6 Times Deepika Padukone found her love in Virgil Abloh's Off White