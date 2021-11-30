Deepika Padukone bedazzles in nine yards of elegance as she vibes to Badshah’s Jugnu in new PICS

by Priyakshi   |  Updated on Nov 30, 2021
   
Deepika Padukone bedazzles in nine yards of elegance as she vibes to Badshah’s Jugnu in new PICS (Pic Credits: Deepika Padukone/ Instagram)
Deepika Padukone has established herself as a fashion icon in the entertainment industry. The actress can carry almost anything under the sun with her unmatched grace and panache. Tonight, Deepika proved this yet again as she shared a couple of new pictures on her social media. A few moments back, Deepika took to her Instagram stories and dropped new pictures where she can be seen serving some serious style goals in an ivory-colored embellished saree. Moreover, it looks like Deepika is vibing to Badshah’s popular song ‘Jugnu’ which has taken social media by storm. 

Lately, Deepika Padukone has been quite active on social media. Tonight too, the actress took to her Instagram space and posted two stunning photographs which are sure to leave fans agape. In the pictures shared by Deepika, she can be seen clad in a stunning ivory saree with intricate embellishments. Deepika punctuated her look with a glamourous makeup look featuring bold and kohled eyes with mascara, and eyeshadow. A glossy nude lip shade and blushed cheeks accentuated her beauty even further. Deepika styled her hair in her signature sleek bun look, while she accessorized her look with stunning jewelry with emerald stones. 

Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in a saree as she vibes to Badshah's Jugnu first image

Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in a saree as she vibes to Badshah's Jugnu second image

On the work front, Deepika has a number of films lined up in her kitty. Deepika will soon be seen in the sports biopic 83 where she will be sharing screen space with hubby Ranveer Singh. Apart from this, she has Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Deepika will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. 

Credits: Deepika Padukone/ Instagram

