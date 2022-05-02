Deepika Padukone begins the week amidst nature as she twins with her interior designer in new PIC

Deepika Padukone has kickstarted her week amidst nature. There is no question about the fact that Deepika is one of the most popular and bankable actors in the Hindi film industry. She has impressed the audience and film critics with her performances on the silver screen time and again. Apart from movies, Deepika also entertains her fans with her social media presence, and it looks like her fans are in luck today, as a new picture of the actress has been shared online. Deepika’s interior designer took to Instagram and dropped a photo and you should not miss it.

Sometime back, interior designer Vinita Chaitanya took to her Instagram space and shared a picture with Deepika. In the photo, both the ladies could be seen standing outdoors with beautiful green trees around them. They were seen twinning in an off-white co-ord set featuring a long shirt with trousers. They also adorned caps and sunglasses as the weather was quite sunny. As they stood facing each other, Deepika was seen holding a flower in her hands.

Sharing the picture, Vineeta captioned the post, “Twinning, this morning, with a fellow naturalist (green heart emoji and laughing emoji) @deepikapadukone … #worklife #interiordesigner.”

Take a look:

Apparently, Vineeta is designing Deepika and Ranveer Singh’s luxury house in Alibaug that the couple reportedly bought last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan where she shared screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline including Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and Project K with Prabhas. She also has the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

