Deepika Padukone on being 'locked down' with husband Ranveer Singh: We were certainly not complaining

Deepika Padukone did not have much to complain about the lockdown as she got to spend the most amount of time with husband Ranveer Singh ever since their marriage two years ago.

is back to doing what she does best as she returned to a film set many weeks ago. The actress began shooting for Shakun Batra's film in the picturesque locales of the coastal state of Goa and since then has made headlines for several reasons. Revealing what it was like to return to a film set after months, Deepika told Hindustan Times it was equal parts of being nervous and enthusiastic.

She said, "Honestly, there was a lot of enthusiasm, and a little bit of nervousness too. And more than the pandemic, it was due to being unsure of how what the processes are going to be," adding that following Covid 19 protocols on set is now become 'second nature'.

Deepika also did not have much to complain about the lockdown as she got to spend the most amount of time with husband ever since their marriage two years ago. "Absolutely. We were certainly not complaining. It (lockdown) has, of course, been a difficult time for a lot of people. And that’s why, the one thing that I absolutely feel, this year, is gratitude. Just to be able to be at home with each other, and being safe is a blessing. Thank God, we didn’t get locked down without each other, which happened to quite a few people. So, what more can we ask for," Deepika told HT.

The actress will soon be seen playing Ranveer's onscreen wife in Kabir Khan's '83 and is currently shooting for Pathan with .

Credits :Hindustan Times

