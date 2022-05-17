Deepika Padukone on Bollywood's collab with other industries: We're moving towards India truly coming together.

Deepika Padukone's shining moment has arrived as Cannes Film Festival has officially kicked off in the French Riviria. The actress is a member of the Cannes jury this year and will be present for all ten days of the festival. While her first appearance has already made headlines, the actress is ecstatic about putting India on the global map.

Speaking to ETimes, Deepika said, "After being an actor for 15 years, for your work to finally be recognised on a global platform such as this, and to be able to represent the country, obviously, there is a sense of gratitude and being extremely overwhelmed."

The actress added that it is "only a matter of time" until Indian cinema witnesses a global breakthrough. Speaking about the shift in Hindi and regional cinema back home, Deepika feels “it’s going exactly in the direction where it should be going, and the direction it should have gone in a while ago.”

Commenting on the shift, Deepika remarked, "Globally, Indian talent and movies are, of course, recognised, but within India also we are seeing a shift. We are moving towards a place now where you see India truly coming together. I think, earlier, we worked in isolation – there was a Hindi film industry, a Telugu film industry, a Tamil industry and a Malayalam industry... And now those guardrails are coming down. I think, there just seems to be a lot more cross-cultural acceptance, as there should be."

The actress also shared her thoughts on what could possibly be lacking. "Well honestly, I think India, in itself, is such a large country of 1.3 billion people. There are so many countries within our own country. I think a large part of our creative energy has gone into, sort of, servicing that, and fulfiling those needs. And I think it is only a matter of time until we see that sort of global breakthrough."

Cannes 2022 kick-started on 16 May and several Indian faces will be seen at the film festival this year. Apart form Deepika, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, Nayanthara, Urvashi Rautela, R Madhavan, Hina Khan, Helly Shah, AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamanna Bhatia, Ricky Kej, Shekhar Kapoor, Prasoon Joshi, Vani Tripathi and Mame Khan will be attending.

Akshay Kumar was also set to attend Cannes this year. However, the actor had to skip it after testing Covid-19 positive.

