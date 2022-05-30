Deepika Padukone is a boss lady in a pantsuit as she returns from Cannes 2022 with a smile; PICS

Deepika Padukone has been making head turn over the past couple of days with her fashion game at the latest Cannes Film Festival. All her outfits have been absolutely brilliant and have been an absolute visual treat for all her fans. This time the film festival has been extra special for the Om Shanti Om actress as she did not attend the prestigious film festival as an attendee but as a jury member. But like every other journey, even this beautiful Cannes 2022 journey has come to an end and the actress has finally returned to the bay.

Deepika Padukone returns from Cannes 2022

In the pictures, we can see that Deepika Padukone wore a teal blue pantsuit and raised temperatures with her stylish airport look. She looked happy and could not stop smiling. The actress had curled her hair and left it open and wore black sunglasses. She wore a white tee inside her teal blue blazer and completed her look with white sneakers. The Break Ke Baad actress posed for the paps and waved at them before she sat in the car.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s pictures:

Deepika Padukone’s Cannes 2022 closing ceremony outfit

For the closing ceremony, Deepika rocked a custom-made piece by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her necklace was also by the same house. On the other hand, her earrings were a Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas piece. This look has gone viral and fans from all over have been pouring love over this look.

Deepika Padukone's work front

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika has some interesting projects in the pipeline. She is currently working on Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan which also stars John Abraham in the lead. Besides, Deepika will also be seen sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. She will also be working on the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. Deepika will also be seen collaborating with Prabhas for the first time in Nag Ashwin’s Project K.

