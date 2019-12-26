Deepika Padukone breaks into tears as Dance+ contestants dedicate a special performance for her; Watch

Deepika Padukone, who had graced the dance reality show Dance+, became very emotional and broke into tears after watching a special dance performance by the contestants that was dedicated to her.

We have seen many celebs becoming emotional and welling up after they watch dedicated special acts or performances for them. And recently, , who had graced the dance reality show Dance+ became very emotional and broke into tears after watching a special dance performance by the contestants that was dedicated to her. In the viral video, we saw Deepika Padukone enjoying a dance performance of her song Ghoomar by the contestants, however, she got moved and sobbed after the performance was over.

She stood up from her seat and applauded the dancers and covered her face with her hands as she began crying. Show's judge Remo D’Souza gave her a hug and she cried her heart out in his arms. She then said, "I’ve been to so many shows but what I am feeling today, I cannot share it in words. I’ll just say it from my heart, thank you so much."

Check out the video right below.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh twin in red on Christmas and wish their fans; See Pic

For the unversed, Deepika is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Chhapaak. She is playing the role of an acid attack survivor in the Meghna Gulzar directorial and is all set to release on January 10. The movie's trailer has been receiving rave reviews. In a recent interview, Deepika revealed that depression had resurfaced on the sets of the film and she ad asked her counselor to be on the sets with her. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More