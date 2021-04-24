Is Deepika Padukone a BTS fan? Her reaction to the K pop band achieving THIS feat hints at it

As BTS has been announced as the new brand ambassadors of a luxury brand, Deepika Padukone seems to be happy with this feat.

The K-pop band BTS, featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, is among the most loved band across the world. The band enjoys a massive fan following and not just commoners but our Bollywood celebrities also can’t stop gushing about this popular pop band. Interestingly, BTS had added a new feather in the cap recently as they were announced as the brand ambassadors of a luxury brand lately. The announcement was made on Friday and the fan army has been all over the moon with this achievement of the band.

And looks like Bollywood A-lister is also elated with K-pop band’s new feat. Soon after the luxury brand shared the big news on social media with BTS posing in the brands' outfit, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actress was seen liking the post. While her social media activity grabbed a lot of eyeballs, it had made the BTS army wonder if she too is a K-pop band fan.

[INSTAGRAM] : Deepika Padukone Liked LV's latest posts ft. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/O441xC63OL — Deepika South FC (@DeepikaSouthFC) April 23, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The diva is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides, she will also be seen in starrer Pathan which will also feature John Abraham in the role of the lead antagonist. This isn’t all. Deepika also has Amitabh Bachchan starrer The Intern and Nag Ashwin’s untitled project with Prabhas in her kitty.

