Deepika Padukone is busy dipping her feet in sand with hubby Ranveer Singh on their vacay; Here’s proof

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jetted off for a pre-Valentine’s Day vacation a day back without revealing where they’re heading. Today, the Chhapaak star shared the first glimpse from her holiday with hubby and it suggests DeepVeer might be bonding at a beach. Check it out.

A day back, teased fans about her much needed vacation with hubby by sharing a photo of her boarding pass and passports on social media. Since then, DeepVeer fans wanted to know where the power couple was off to for a break. Amidst all this, Deepika shared yet another mysterious photo from her vacay with Ranveer that has fans speculating that the adorable couple might have opted for an exotic beach destination to relax before Valentine’s Day.

On Saturday, Deepika took to Instagram to share a glimpse from her vacay with hubby Mr Singh. In the photo, we can only see Deepika and Ranveer’s slippers, one black in colour and the other one is white. But what caught our attention was how mysteriously, the Chhapaak actress has been keeping their holiday destination under wraps. Seeing the sand surrounding the slippers, many fans commented with different holiday destinations like Bahamas, Maldives and more.

However, it was Deepika’s caption that seemed to be descriptive of her mood. Prior to Valentine’s Day, the Chhapaak star penned a sweet love note for Ranveer and wrote, “I will always lean on you to show me the way.. #his&hers #vacation.” Looks like DeepVeer fans will have to wait a little longer to see more photos of Deepika and Ranveer from their vacay.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together on the big screen together in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. Based on Kapil Dev’s story, ‘83 will star Ranveer as the captain of the 1983 World cup winning team and Deepika will play his on screen wife, Romi Dev. A few weeks back, a grand poster launch was held in Chennai where Ranveer and other actors joined Kamal Haasan and Kabir in unveiling the poster. ‘83 is slated to be released on April 10, 2020.

