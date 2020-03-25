Deepika Padukone calling Ranveer Singh a 'snack' in their photo from working out together is adorable

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to have our hearts every single time and well, their social media is every bit of proof to that.

and have always been pretty active on social media and while there is no denying that the two set out major couple goals, we somehow can never get enough of these two. The Coronavirus outbreak has lead to them being confined in their houses just like all of us, however, they have been entertaining their fans while also ensuring that they are spreading awareness with what needs to be done in times of such difficulty.

Now, if you are wondering why are we raving about these two, well, we all remember the post from Ranveer where he shared a photo with his home workout buddy aka wifey Deepika, and wrote, "Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around!" While everyone is gushing over it obviously, someone else is also in awe of it, or Ranveer Singh if we might add and yep, it is DP. The Padmaavat actress left a comment on the post and wrote, 'You're a snack' and we all can see how fans went gushing over it as well.

Check out Ranveer Singh's post and Deepika Padukone's comment right here:

Meanwhile, the entire industry has come to a standstill right now and while the shoots for all mediums have been stalled until March 31st, this lockdown of three weeks only means that there is not going to be any shooting for more than just a couple of days after all. Until then, happy social distancing.

