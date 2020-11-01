Deepika Padukone calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a 'beauty inside out' as she sends wishes on her birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been showered with numerous birthday wishes on her special day. Deepika Padukone is also among others who have wished her.

celebrated her 47th birthday this Sunday and wishes have been pouring in for the stunning diva the entire day. Right from her fans, loved ones, to other counterparts from the film fraternity, everyone has made sure to make the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star feel special on the occasion. Right from , , , and others, numerous celebs have sent birthday wishes to the starlet who has been ruling millions of hearts for years.

Among others who have wished Aishwarya is . The Chhapaak actress has shared a ravishing picture of the former Miss World while calling her ‘beauty inside out.’ She further writes, “Wish you a lifetime of good health and happiness.” For the unversed, Deepika and Aishwarya share a great camaraderie and have been spotted together at various occasions. This reminds us of the time when the former commented on Aish’s red carpet look at the Festival De Cannes 2019 and rooted for her.

Check out the post below:

As of now, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ardent fans are eagerly waiting for her next project to roll out soon. One of her most talked about and anticipated movies is Ponniyin Selvan that has been backed by renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The actress will reportedly also star in the biopic on Binodini Dasi that will be helmed by Pradeep Sarkar. As revealed by the filmmaker to Pinkvilla earlier, he is working on the movie’s script, and that Aishwarya has given a nod for the same.

