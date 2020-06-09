Deepika Padukone calls Ananya Panday cute as she says she will learn everything she can from her and Shakun

Deepika Padukone is in awe of co-star Ananya Panday as the SOTY 2 actress is all praises for her. Read on to know more.

, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will soon be sharing screen space for the first time in Shakun Batra's upcoming movie. Everyone is excited to see the three come together on screen and in fact, Ananya is someone who is the most pumped up about the movie. All three of them have spoken about working in the film on multiple occasions, however, not much is known about their characters, but the actors have said how this is a one of its kind film.

And now, in a recent interview, Ananya went on to say how she is so excited and she cannot even put it into words. She revealed how she has a checklist of people she wants to work with and she was very glad that she could tick Shakun Batra's name off the list. She further added how it is going to be an interesting experience because she plans on just taking a book and learning as many things as she can from Shakun and Deepika. In fact, she mentioned how this is going to be like a going back to school kind of experience for her.

And as the interview has been doing the rounds on social media, Deepika seems to be just as much in awe of her co-star as she is amazed and smitten by her. Deepika shared a glimpse of the interview and wrote 'Cute.' It looks like the trio is on to a good start already since they have had a couple of script reading sessions and so, we bet the fans are super kicked about having this trio on-screen, soon.

