Deepika Padukone calls Fighter 'special'; shares why films shouldn't be made keeping box office numbers in mind

In the eventful year of 2023, Deepika Padukone achieved remarkable success with two consecutive blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan. Currently, she is gearing up for her next release, the aerial action film Fighter, which is noteworthy for pairing her opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time. As the film's release draws near, the excitement surrounding it is palpable.

During a recent group interview, the film's team discussed various aspects, and Deepika emphasized that when movies are crafted solely with the box office in mind, it compromises the authenticity of the creative process. The actress also shared insights into why she believes Fighter is a special film.

Deepika Padukone calls Fighter a tribute to those who risk their lives for others.

In the interview, Deepika Padukone underscores the importance of authenticity in filmmaking. She asserts that creating movies solely with box office success in mind or approaching the process in reverse compromises the true essence of storytelling.

Reflecting on their past work, Deepika notes that their primary focus has never been centered on the box office; rather, it has consistently prioritized crafting beautiful stories that resonate with the audience, leaving a lasting positive impact.

She underscores the importance of enjoying the filmmaking process, emphasizing that the journey is as crucial as the final outcome. She goes on to express, “What makes Fighter more special is that this is our tribute and our thank you to every single fighter out there who puts their life at risk every single day so that we are safe."

About Fighter

Siddharth Anand 's highly anticipated film features an outstanding ensemble cast led by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, supported by Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Deepika takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, with the call sign Minni in the Air Dragons unit, while Hrithik portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, referred to as Patty.

Anil Kapoor embodies the character of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, with the call sign Rocky, and Karan Singh Grover portrays Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, recognized as Taj. The film introduces Rishabh Sawhney as the formidable antagonist.

Alongside these stellar performances, Akshay Oberoi , Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana, and Talat Aziz play crucial roles in the movie. This action-packed film is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024.

