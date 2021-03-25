Deepika Padukone calls hubby Ranveer Singh 'too handsome' in their latest PICS and fans are loving their PDA

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the most adored couple in Bollywood. Recently, Ranveer shared a couple of photos when Deepika visited his sets and well, the actress could not stop gushing over her husband.

Among the most adored couples in Bollywood, and always manage to steal the show with their photos. Whenever they indulge in social media PDA, fans cannot stop gushing over the two. Recently, Ranveer had dropped the most adorable photos from his sets as Deepika joined him there with his friend. The series of photos gave all fans a glimpse of how much Ranveer is smitten by Deepika as he could not take his eyes off her.

But, ultimately, it is Deepika's comment that stole the show in the end. As soon as Ranveer shared photos, Deepika dropped a sweet comment on it. She called her husband 'too handsome' with a heart eyes emoticon as she loved the photos. Many fans noticed Deepika's comment on Ranveer's photo and were left completely awestruck by it. While Ranveer's fans agreed with Deepika over her comment, fans of the actress praised and told her in the comments that she too was beautiful.

The couple never fails to light up the internet with their PDA and this time, once again, Deepika and Ranveer have given fans a surprise treat with the photos and comment.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the couple has been waiting all last year for their film, '83 to release in theatres. The film's release last year had to be postponed owing to the COVID 19 shutdown. This year, the film is slated to release on June 4, 2021. The film features Ranveer as Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen as his wife Romi Dev. Besides this, Deepika also has Shakun Batra's next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

