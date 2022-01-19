Deepika Padukone calls Navya Naveli Nanda a 'beauty' as latter's smile radiates in new photos

Navya Naveli Nanda may not be a star kid in the truest sense but the Bachchan family lineage keeps fans and followers interested in her social media presence. On Wednesday, Navya treated over 500K followers with a couple of new photos which showed her chilling at home. In the pictures, Navya can be seen lounging on the sofa.

What caught our attention was Navya's radiating smile that simply lightened up the black and white photo. She simply dropped a tea cup emoji in the comments and we wonder if someone around her was spilling the tea. Or if the photos were clicked during her usual tea time.

While Navya's followers loved the picture and flooded the comments section, Deepika Padukone had something to say. The actress wrote, "Beauty" with a heart emoji in the comments section. Navya's bestie Shanaya Kapoor's mum Maheep Kapoor also loved her photos as dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Check out Navya Naveli Nanda's latest post below:

Unlike her close friends Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda won't be stepping into the filmy world. As Shweta and Nikhil Nanda's daughter, Navya has stepped into the family business. She has also started her own woman-centric health tech company which is aimed at providing scientifically backed affordable healthcare products and services to women in India.

