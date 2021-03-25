Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh a 'cutie' as actor ups the mushy quotient in 2 adorable NEW videos.

After Deepika Padukone shared a fun video with husband Ranveer Singh, the 'Simmba' actor upped the mushy quotient with his boomerang videos. Check it out.

Looks like 'DeepVeer' fans won't be complaining for a while as lovebirds and have given them enough reasons to cheer. After Deepika Padukone shared a fun video with Ranveer wherein they mashed up two trending challenges, the 'Simmba' actor upped the mushy quotient. Taking to his Instagram, Ranveer shared two new videos, more like Boomerangs.

In the videos, the couple can be seen donning the same uber cool tracksuits in bright pink and white and green. As they hold each other close, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen fooling around. In the second video, Deepika adorably plants a kiss on Ranveer's cheeks.

Sharing the video, Ranveer captioned it, "Pac-Man eats the Dot!" The real compliment came from his wifey as Deepika commented saying, "Cutie," with a love struck emoji. Goes without saying, the post was flooded with heart emojis from fans.

Take a look at Ranveer's post:

Just a few hours ago, Deepika shared a video with Ranveer in which the couple took on the Silhouette challenge and a viral dance trend. The actress captioned it, "Should we Ring-a-Ring-a-Roses instead @ranveersingh!?" Needless to say, Deepika and Ranveer have taken social media by storm.

What are your thoughts on Ranveer's latest post? Let us know in the comments below. Click the link below to check out Deepika's video below.

