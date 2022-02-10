Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh a cutie as he vibes to her ‘Beqaaboo’ track from Gehraiyaan; PIC

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been one of the most talked about and loved couples in Bollywood and they never miss out on a chance to dish out major couple goals. In fact, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor is often seen showering love on his ladylove time and again. This isn’t all. Ranveer has also been Deepika’s biggest cheerleader and as the actress is gearing up for the release of Gehraiyaan, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor is doing his bit to promote the movie.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Ranveer took to his Instagram story and shared a selfie of himself. The actor was sitting in a car and was dressed in a red coloured sweatshirt. He had completed his look with a black hat and a pair of trendy glasses. Ranveer had the song Beqaaboo Deepika’s Gehraiyaan playing in the background. Needless to say, Deepika was in awe of Ranveer’s gesture for her and her film Gehraiyaan. The Padmaavat actress reshared Ranveer’s pic on her Instagram story and captioned it as, “Cutie”.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s post for Ranveer Singh:



Meanwhile talking about Gehraiyaan, the movie has been helmed by Shakun Batra and also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead. It marks Deepika’s first collaboration with Ananya, Siddhant and Shakun and she can’t stop gushing about the team. To note, Gehraiyaan has been cleared with an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and will be releasing on February 11.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone defines 'love', reveals she and Ranveer Singh complete 10 years together in 2022