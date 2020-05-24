Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh a great assistant chef as she interrupts his live chat with Sunil Chhetri

Deepika Padukone hilariously interrupts Ranveer Singh's live session with Sunil Chettri leaving fans in splits. Read on for further details.

recently had a live chat with well-known Indian footballer Sunil Chettri and he has revealed various interesting stuff related to his life during the session. The actor has revealed how he has been using the time to stay positive and trying to find the silver lining. He has mentioned that he has been spending quality time with Deepika too as the previous year had been quite busy for both of them because they were engaged with their projects.

The best part about this live session is when Deepika interrupted Ranveer and Sunil’s chat from time to time with her hilarious comments. At one point, she reveals that the Simmba actor was a brat and that he is the same even now. When Ranveer and Sunil were discussing their childhood as 90s kids, the actress suddenly interrupted them in between and revealed that the former was bad in math! And yes, Ranveer agreed to this statement of hers!

Check out a few snapshots of Deepika’s comments on the live chat below:

The most hilarious comment passed on by the actress is that Ranveer can’t make eggs. However, she immediately adds another comment stating that he has been a great assistant chef to her! The actress then sends an ‘I Love You’ message on the comments session leaving the Gully Boy actor in complete awe who then lovingly replies ‘I love you too baby’ while making a heart shape with his hands.

