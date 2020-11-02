  1. Home
Deepika Padukone calls Shah Rukh Khan her 'Forever No 1' as she wishes him on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have earlier collaborated for many movies. Meanwhile, she has now sent her heartfelt wishes on his birthday.
Mumbai
Today marks the birthday of Bollywood’s Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar has been ruling the hearts of the audience for almost three decades and continues doing so even now. As he turned a year older on Monday, fans and well-wishers took to social media and wished him on the special occasion. Right from Aamir Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and others, many celebs from the film fraternity have sent heartfelt wishes to the Happy New Year star.

Shah Rukh Khan’s former co-star Deepika Padukone has also wished the superstar on his birthday. The two of them have worked together in many movies that include Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Chennai Express, and others. The actress has taken to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of King Khan along with the caption that reads, “Happy Birthday. My Forever No. 1.” A little while back, Aamir Khan also wished the superstar on Twitter.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the actor last appeared in the movie Zero that was released in 2018. It also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. However, he then took a two-year-long hiatus leaving the fan anxious about his next project. Well, the good news is that the superstar will be back on the big screen soon. He will reportedly team up with Deepika Padukone for yet another project that has been titled Pathan. Meanwhile, the superstar is currently in Dubai for IPL 2020. 

