Deepika Padukone CANCELS Paris Fashion Week trip in the wake of coronavirus outbreak

Deepika Padukone calls off her Paris Fashion Week trip as France reports cases of coronavirus hitting the country.

was invited to the Paris Fashion Week that is being held in France. The biannual event comprises a series of designer presentations with named models walking on the ramp, showcasing the work of the designers. Being a fashion philanthropist, Deepika Padukone was invited by the luxury fashion house to attend their show at a mega event taking place tonight. However, the actress has called off her Paris Fashion Week trip due to the coronavirus epidemic outbreak across the globe.

A report by Mumbai Mirror states that the Chhapaak actress will no longer be attending the Paris Fashion Week as the dreadful disease has hit France. Coronavirus has been taking several countries into its clutches one after the other. The life-threatening virus originated in China and spread to the other parts of the globe in no time. Around 66 countries have fallen a victim to coronavirus now. It has resulted in 3,125 deaths and the number is increasing day by day.

Apart from Deepika Padukone, many other Bollywood celebs are also taking precautions against coronavirus. The epidemic has recently reached the National capital of India. Three coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi, Telangana, and Jaipur yesterday. Kerala too has confirmed the same. B-Town actors such as , husband Daniel Weber, and have been spotted wearing a mask at the airport in order to prevent catching the dreadful virus.

Mumbai Mirror

