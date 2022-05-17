Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022: Actress looks sensational in new PHOTOS as she decks up in ornaments

Deepika Padukone ever since the actress has jetted off for the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Cannes Film Festival is one of the world’s topmost movie events. And, this year Bollywood's brightest star Deepika is part of the film festival as a jury member along with other prestigious personalities of the entertainment industry across the world. Her pictures from the grand dinner at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez have already made it to the headlines and now yet another look at the actress is out and we bet it will leave you speechless. All eyes are onever since the actress has jetted off for the. Cannes Film Festival is one of the world’s topmost movie events. And, this year Bollywood's brightest star Deepika is part of the film festival as a jury member along with other prestigious personalities of the entertainment industry across the world. Her pictures from the grand dinner at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez have already made it to the headlines and now yet another look at the actress is out and we bet it will leave you speechless. Deepika Padukone’s 2nd look from Cannes Film Festival In the pictures, we can see Deepika Padukone posing with the other jury members. She can be seen wearing light green trousers that she paired with a beige coloured floral shirt. Deepika wore a brown belt, tied her hair and wrapped a similar coloured scarf around her head like her shirt. The Bajirao Mastani actress’s attire was from Sabyasachi’s Tropic of Calcutta collection—the global resort series, where Indian heritage gets a contemporary update. Everything about her makeup gave major retro vibes. Be it her winged eyeliner or her necklace everything looked breathtakingly gorgeous. Check out Deepika Padukone’s look here:

Deepika Padukone in a recent interview with Times Of India had stated that she is filled with gratitude for contributing to putting India on a global map. Deepika also asserted that it isn’t a personal victory for her but a much larger victory for every Indian. Deepika also stated after representing India on the Cannes red carpet, she is looking forward to representing the country as a jury member now. “I think, as a jury member, there is a different sort of mindset that I will be going with. So, you know, one has to sort of prepare accordingly,” she added.

Meanwhile, speaking about her professional career, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Her impeccable performance was hailed by the audience. She will be next seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

