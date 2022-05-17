Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022: Fans hail actress’ first look as she joins jury members for dinner

Deepika Padukone has been all of the news these days courtesy of Cannes 2022. For the uninitiated, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress will be among the jury this year at the prestigious event. Deepika has already arrived in Palais des Festivals for the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Needless to say, it is a proud moment for all Deepika Padukone fans across the world. Amid this, the Gehraiyaan actress made the headlines after her first look from Cannes was out recently. To note, Deepika had stepped out for a dinner with other jury members.

For the first look at Cannes, Deepika had opted for Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2021 collection and had her make-up game on point. Ever since the pics of her first look from Cannes 2022 have surfaced, fans have been showering immense love on the actress and have been in awe of her look. Taking to the comment section, fans wrote about how proud they are of Deepika for making it to the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. A fan wrote, “Simply beautiful…. Proud”. Fans even dropped heart emoticons and fire emoticons to laud Deepika’s look.

Take a look at fan reactions to Deepika Padukone's first look from Cannes 2022:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika has some interesting projects in the pipeline. She is currently working on Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan which also stars John Abraham in the lead. Besides, Deepika will also be seen sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. She will also be working on the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. Deepika will also be seen collaborating with Prabhas for the first time in Nag Ashwin’s Project K.

