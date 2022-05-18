Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022: Fans laud actress’ second look in shimmery saree, call it ‘dreamy’

Deepika Padukone mesmerised everyone as she donned a stunning shimmery saree for her second look at the Cannes Film festival 2022. This year, her appearance is extra special as she is on jury duty. She graced the red carpet, dressed in a black and gold saree, designed by Sabyasachi. Deepika shelled out retro vibes as she had her hair tied in a bun with a golden hairband. The highlight of her look was the dramatic makeup - Winked eyes, contoured cheeks, and nude lips.

Ever since the pics of her second look from Cannes 2022 surfaced online, fans rushed to the social media handle and couldn’t stop gushing over her new look. A social media user wrote, “And welcome the dreamy girl herself Deepika Padukone”, while another one commented, “How so pretty”. Many fans also expressed how proud they are of the actress for representing India at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. “Making India Proud,” wrote another fan.

Take a look:

Deepika Padukone’s second look on Day 1

Deepika made jaws drop as she opted for a Sabyasachi saree for her striking look. The saree is inspired by the majestic Bengal Tiger. Reportedly, the stripes have been block-printed and hand-embroidered by the finest Indian craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier. She grabbed all the eyeballs owing to her bold makeup.

‘Gehraiyaan’ actress' first look at Cannes

Earlier in the day, the actress wore a stunning ensemble for the opening ceremony. She paired a printed shirt with emerald green pants. She wore a brown belt, and tied her hair with a similar head scarf. Interestingly, her first look was also from Sabyasachi’s Tropic of Calcutta collection.

To note, India has been named as the official 'Country of Honour’ at the upcoming Marche` Du Film. While Deepika is a part of the jury, the delegation present at the festival includes actor-producer R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar, music composer AR Rahman, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, and Nayanthara along with CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur amongst others.

Deepika's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, speaking about her professional career, Deepika will be next seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

