Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022: Fans 'stunned' as diva brings back Shanti Priya's charm to the jury table

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially begun and Deepika Padukone is all set to take over the event. She is attending the prestigious Festival as a jury member this time. On day 1, the actress stunned her fans as she opted for an ensemble from Sabyasachi’s Tropic of Calcutta collection—the global resort series for the 75th edition of the film festival. On Tuesday evening, she took to her social media handle to share her look.

In the photos, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress is seen sporting a printed shirt with a pair of green pants. She accessorised her look with a heavy neckpiece and rounded off her look with a scarf tied in her high bun. Ever since the photos of Deepika's first look from Cannes 2022 have surfaced online, her fans have been showering immense love on social media. Her look also reminded fans of 'Shantipriya' from her debut film, Om Shanti Om. While another user called her "Queen of Cannes."

Check out the tweets below:

The actress is part of the jury, along with actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. French actor Vincent Lindon will be the president of the jury that also includes Swedish actor Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, French filmmaker-actor Ladj Ly, filmmaker Jeff Nichols and director-screenwriter Joachim Trier from Norway. The jury will announce this year’s winners on May 28, 2022.

The Red Carpet event at the 75th Cannes Film Festival will be a gala event for the Indian audience as many celebrities from across India are set to walk. Apart from Deepika, many Indians expected to bring glamour to the festival. She will be joined by Hina Khan, Helly Shah, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Tamannaah Bhatia will also be attending.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhariya Karwa. Next, she will be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for Yash Raj Films' action film Pathaan which also features John Abraham in the lead. Apart from this, the actress also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K co-starring Prabhas in the pivotal role.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022: Actress looks sensational in new PHOTOS as she decks up in ornaments