Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022 opening ceremony: Huge honour, not something our country has seen often.

Deepika Padukone graced the red carpet with grace and elegance at the Cannes 2022 opening ceremony on Tuesday. The actress wore a stunning retro sequin saree in black and gold as she walked with rest of the jury members. On the red carpet, the actress spoke about making the cut and being invited as a jury member.

ANI on Twitter shared a video of Deepika speaking about the honour of being a Cannes jury member. The actress pointed out that not many Indians have got the opportunity to present India at the global stage.

"It's such a huge honour. It's not something that our country has seen very often. So when we are given the opportunity, we should take it with a lot of humility & gratitude," Deepika remarked at the opening ceremony red carpet.

Take a look at ANI's video:

Indians at Cannes

In the past, Indian personalities such as Mrinal SenMira Nair, Arundhati Roy, Nandita Das, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore and Shekhar Kapur have been appointed as Cannes jury members. The last one to make the list was Vidya Balan in 2013.

This year, apart from Deepika, several other Indian celebs will be seen at Cannes 2022. These include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, Nayanthara, Urvashi Rautela, R Madhavan, Hina Khan, Helly Shah, AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamanna Bhatia, Ricky Kej, Shekhar Kapoor, Prasoon Joshi, Vani Tripathi and Mame Khan.

In a first, India has been announced as the official ‘country of honour’ at the Marche’ Du Films, also called Cannes Film Market. This is the first time any country has been chosen for this honour. The Information and Broadcasting ministry has also chosen six Indian films to be screened at the festivals. These films won't be competing but will only be screened for the global audience attending this festival.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone serves another majestic look, exudes retro vibes in stunning saree