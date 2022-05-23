Deepika Padukone on Cannes becoming a regular holiday destination for her & Ranveer Singh: We’ll be like kids…

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. We have always seen them showering love on each other and they never hesitate in doing so. Now that Deepika is attending the 75th edition of the prestigious Cannes film festival we get to see her breaking the internet with her looks every day and Ranveer cannot stop commenting on it. In a recent interview with Variety, the actress opened up about Cannes becoming her regular holiday destination with hubby Ranveer.

Since Deepika Padukone is a jury member at Cannes Film Festival, her jury service allows them to access the jury box in future years. Reportedly, Cannes is going to become a regular mid-year holiday destination for Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh. “We just come here for two weeks, nobody needs to know. Watch movies, sneak in, sneak out. We’ll be like kids in a candy store,” added the Om Shanti Om actress. Talking to Anupama Chopra about Ranveer taking a flight and coming to see her there the actress revealed that the Simmba actor is having a good time here. She further added, “Considering that this time around I am letting my responsibility here take the driver’s seat you know he is sort of welcomed to walk the carpet on my behalf. He is more than welcome to do that and he will ace it I am sure”.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone had also spoken about how models have always been written off as people who cannot act. She said that either you are a model or you are an actor and the two things in people’s minds cannot coexist. “So from beginning my journey like that, to making my debut, and now 15 years in, to having evolved as a person, in a professional capacity, and a personal capacity, I have learned from every experience,” says Padukone.

