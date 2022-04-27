Deepika Padukone on Cannes Film Festival jury gets an impressive 'waah' from husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone sent her fans into a frenzy mode as she officially announced that she was a jury member for the upcoming and prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022. On Wednesday morning, Deepika took to social media to make the announcement. The actress was grateful and humbled by the selection and shared an official poster which also included other jury members from across the world.

While Deepika's fans were ecstatic about the news, her husband Ranveer Singh was also thoroughly impressed. Commenting on his wifey's announcement post, Ranveer shared a clapping hand emoji and wrote, "Wah." Those three letters were enough for fans to take note. As one replied saying, "@ranveersingh i love the way you always celebrates her achievements."

Recently, when Deepika was honoured at the TIME 100 Impact Award in Dubai, Ranveer was by her side like a doting husband.

Take a look at Deepika's post and Ranveer's comment on the same:

This week, Ranveer Singh stepped out to promote the first song 'Firecracker' from his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar and was all praise for his wifey. At the launch, he was heard saying, "Lucky toh main hoon, kyunki mere ghar mein Lakshmi hai. Jab se mere life mein aayi hai, jo patri pakadi hai meine. 2012 so it's 10 years of me and my baby (I am lucky because there is Lakshmi in my house. Ever since, she came into my life, I have caught the right track. 2012 So it's 10 years of me and my baby)."

