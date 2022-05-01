Deepika Padukone 'can't keep calm' as Amul pays tribute to her joining Cannes Festival 2022 jury

Deepika Padukone will be gracing the Cannes Film Festival as a member of the jury this year. The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from 17 to 28 May 2022. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress recently shared the official announcement poster on her social media which also included other jury members from across the world. Ahead of the event, on Friday, Amul paid a buttery tribute to the Om Shanti Om actress after she was announced as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival.

Known for their topical advertisements, in the new topical, Amul used a caricature of Padukone wearing an elegant gown, celebrating her prestigious moment as ‘Deepicannes.' The dairy giant also used a quirky tagline that reads: "every jury loves it". Earlier today, the Bajirao Mastani actress took to her Instagram story to repost the topical and added a smiling sticker to it.

Check out Deepika Padukone's story:

Apart from Deepika, actor-director Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier will be a part of the jury panel. Last week, the actress attended the 59th Venice Biennale, which was part of a dinner hosted by French luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. She will star opposite Prabhas in a yet-to-titled science fiction film from filmmaker Nag Ashwin.

