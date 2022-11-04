Deepika Padukone can't stop gushing over hubby Ranveer Singh as he blows kisses to her photo
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave no moment to exude couple goals. To prove this yet again, Deepika Padukone has dropped a special message for Ranveer Singh. Have a look!
Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are role models for many people in the country. They both are loved and their works are cherished by people. And evidence of this is the fact that they enjoy a fan following of over 41 million Instagram followers. The lovely couple is soon going to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary soon.
Deepika Padukone showers love to Ranveer Singh
While the lovebirds will ring their fourth wedding anniversary on November 14, it looks like Deepika and Ranveer can’t keep calm. They never leave a moment to exude couple goals and are often seen appreciating each other’s social media posts.
Just a few minutes ago, Deepika Padukone shared a photo of ‘Ranveer Singh showering kisses on her wifey’s photo’ at a store launch in Delhi. Taking to Instagram, Deepika captioned this photo by saying, “Find someone who looks at you like you are their whole universe @ranveersingh”
In another Instagram story, Deepika dropped heart emoji for the Gunday actor.
Deepika Padukone receives love from Ranveer Singh on a boat ride
On Wednesday, Deepika Padukone received a cute message from hubby Ranveer Singh via Instagram. The Gully Boy actor called wifey Deepika ‘cutie’ as they two enjoyed a boat ride at an undisclosed location.
On Wednesday, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan’s teaser was unveiled. As soon as Deepika dropped the teaser on her Instagram handle, her hubby left no moment to shower his love and appreciation for the teaser.
These developments holds importance as a month ago, reports had surfaced that all is not well between Deepika and Ranveer. However, this Instagram exchange between the couple has put such rumours to rest.
We hope to see both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at theatres near us soon.
Also Read: A trip down Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Konkani and Anand Karaj wedding at Lake Como