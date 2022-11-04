Deepika Padukone can't stop gushing over hubby Ranveer Singh as he blows kisses to her photo

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are role models for many people in the country. They both are loved and their works are cherished by people. And evidence of this is the fact that they enjoy a fan following of over 41 million Instagram followers. The lovely couple is soon going to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary soon.

While the lovebirds will ring their fourth wedding anniversary on November 14, it looks like Deepika and Ranveer can’t keep calm. They never leave a moment to exude couple goals and are often seen appreciating each other’s social media posts.

Just a few minutes ago, Deepika Padukone shared a photo of ‘Ranveer Singh showering kisses on her wifey’s photo’ at a store launch in Delhi. Taking to Instagram, Deepika captioned this photo by saying, “Find someone who looks at you like you are their whole universe @ranveersingh”

In another Instagram story, Deepika dropped heart emoji for the Gunday actor.