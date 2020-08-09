Deepika Padukone celebrates 7 years of Chennai Express as she shares stills of Meenamma with Shah Rukh Khan

For the special anniversary post, Deepika Padukone shared some unseen pictures from the sets of Chennai Express which clocked 7 years.

It may be a day later, but made sure to celebrate 7 years of Chennai Express as she took to Instagram to share unseen and unforgettable moments from the film. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film starring Deepika and in the lead roles clocked seven long years and fans took to social media to share some hilarious moments from the film. And for the special anniversary post, Deepika shared some unseen pictures from the sets of the film. Calling it 'unforgettable', Deepika and SRK's chemistry in the photos cannot be missed.

In one such photo, Deepika, SRK and Rohit Shetty can be seen sitting in line with their backs facing and giving each other shoulder massages. Sharing the photos, Deepika wrote, Unforgettable! #7YearsOfChennaiExpress #Meenamma @itsrohitshetty @iamsrk @redchilliesent @utvfilms."

Check out Deepika Padukone and SRK's Chennai Express pictures:

Fans were quick to flood Deepika's post with a whole lot of love. One fan wrote, "So gorgeous stunning lady lovely meenamma a true lady." While another fan expressed, "Best movie of all time."

Rohit Shetty's comedy action flick was a roller coaster ride. The movie marked SRK’s second collaboration with Deepika and people were in awe with their chemistry. However, Rohit was initially keen to rope in Kareena Kapoor Khan for the lead role. While Rohit did approach Bebo for the same, the Jab We Met actress was busy working on ’s Talaash and eventually Deepika got the role.

