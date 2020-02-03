Deepika Padukone celebrating sis Anisha’s birthday as she lights candles in THIS video is every sister ever

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak opposite Vikrant Massey

A few days back, was papped at the Mumbai airport as she headed to Bangalore and today, thanks to social media, we got our hands on a video wherein Deepika is seen celebrating sister Anisha Padukone’s birthday. In the video, both the sisters are twinning in white and Deepika is seen lighting the candles while others sing the birthday song and Anisha patiently waits to cut the cake.

Well, Deepika is very attached to sister and badminton player, Anisha Padukone, and it comes as no surprise that Deepika decided to be with her sister on her birthday. On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak opposite Vikrant and the film failed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office as the film opened to mixed reviews from the critics.

Now a few days back, a video of Deepika Padukone was going viral on social media wherein she was asked about trolls down voting Chhapaak on IMDb and to this, Deepika had a rather witty reply as she said that the ratings might have changed but her mind hasn’t. Post Chhapaak, this Padmaavat actress will be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Also, when Deepika Padukone was asked about Shakun’s film, she had said that she is a big fan of Shakun’s work because he is beautiful when it comes to dealing with interpersonal relationships. Also, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with ’s father, , in Intern, the Indian adaptation of The Intern.

