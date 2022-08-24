Deepika Padukone challenges hubby Ranveer Singh to beat her as she takes up a fun socks challenge; WATCH

Deepika Padukone is back with her social media shenanigans yet again. Deepika is not too active on social media, but every now and then, she treats her fans and followers to little sneak-peeks of her life. She also posts fun videos and photos including reels, on her Instagram space. Speaking of which, a few hours back tonight, Deepika yet again shared a video where she was seen taking up a fun socks challenge. Moreover, she also challenged hubby Ranveer Singh to beat her in it. Have you seen it?

Deepika Padukone challenges Ranveer Singh

In the video posted by Deepika, the actress can be seen taking up a fun challenge where she needs to wear several socks over each other on one foot under 30 seconds. The actress begins and is quite quick in the game. She almost finishes on time with only one sock remaining. While she is quite excited about it, Deepika also challenges Ranveer to beat her in the game. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Try beating that @ranveersingh ! (sunglasses emoji).”

As soon as Deepika posted the video, it was flooded with likes and comments from her fans and followers.

Click HERE to watch the video.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

On the work front, Deepika has several interesting projects lined up. She was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has the much-awaited film Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the actioner is slated to release theatrically on the 25th of January, 2023. Deepika will also feature in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and in Project K with Prabhas. Apart from this, she also has the Hindi remake of The Intern, where she will share screen space with her Piku co-actor, Amitabh Bachchan.