Deepika Padukone changes her display pic & name to Mastani as Ranveer Singh co starrer Bajirao Mastani turns 5

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer Bajirao Mastani clocked in 5 years today. As the film completed 5 years today, Deepika changed her name and display picture on social media handles to Mastani to celebrate the milestone.

A Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial that left the world mesmerised, Bajirao Mastani turned 5 today. As the , and Jonas starrer clocked in a milestone today, fans took to social media to celebrate. Not just this, Deepika too celebrated this milestone by changing her social media display picture to Mastani and her name too. The star's Twitter and Instagram profile picture was changed to her character Mastani from the film and her name showed up as Mastani.

Often, Deepika celebrates the milestone of her films by changing her display photo and name on social media to that of her role in the film. And today, as her film with Ranveer and Priyanka turned 5, she chose to do the same. Bajirao Mastani managed to leave the audiences in awe of Deepika and Ranveer's chemistry and personally, the film helped in cementing their relationship as well. Fans too were in awe of Deepika's stunning look in the film as the epic character.

The film was based on the historical characters Bajirao and Mastani and hence, managed to strike a chord with the audience. For their performances in the film, Ranveer, Deepika and Priyanka bagged several awards including nine Filmfare Awards. Sanjay Leela Bhansali also bagged the Best Director Filmfare award for the same. It was also touted to be one of the most expensive Bollywood films. Not just this, Bajirao Mastani's music included several beautiful compositions like Pinga, Malhari and more. The film remains a favorite for DeepVeer fans as well.

Take a look:

