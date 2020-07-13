  1. Home
Deepika Padukone changes social media name to Veronica as Cocktail clocks 8 years; Is she hinting at a sequel?

As Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty starrer Cocktail completes eight years of its theatrical release, the Padmaavat actress remembers the movie in a special way.
6878 reads Mumbai
July 13, the day is quite special for all Deepika Padukone fans as it marks the release of her popular movie Cocktail which also featured Diana Penty and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The Homi Adajania directorial presented Deepika in a different role of Veronica and we were in love with her panache. She was free spirited, bold and confident lady who loved living life on her own terms. Even after years, Veronica happens to be one of the strongest characters played by Deepika. And as Cocktail marks eight years of release today, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actress paid a perfect tribute to the movie. Wondering how?

Well, Deepika has changed her social media name to Veronica which happens to be the name of her character in Cocktail. In fact, she also changed her display image to one of the stills from the movie. While her changed name is grabbing all the attention, we wonder if the Bajirao Mastani actress is dropping hints about the sequel of the Cocktail. After all, she hasn’t changed her name to that of her character for any of her movies before.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s new name on social media as Cocktail completes 8 years of its theatrical release:

Well, as of now there is no official announcement about Cocktail 2, but the fans will certainly be excited to witness an exciting sequel. Do tell us who you would like to see as a cast if the makers plan to make Cocktail 2.

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

This is the flim which change her career i love vironika s carector and songs also their friendship

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

I really love vieonika and mèra s friendship

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

when is your next episode of depression being staged cheapika ?

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Your husband stole a lot of films from sushant

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Deepika is dumb just pretending to be smart

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

Her Personality is absolutely shit

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

she will walk over anyone who comes across to get on top.

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

I love her, as long as she can keep her mouth shut and just smile. The moment she opens her mouth, all her beauty vanishes with her stupidity and immaturity.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

She comes across as extremely self obsessed and immature.difficult to believe someone aged 33 acts like this

Anonymous 1 hour ago

very true.

