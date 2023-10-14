Deepika Padukone channelizes her inner boss lady as she arrives at IOC Session opening in power suit-PICS
After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone arrived at NMACC for the opening ceremony of IOC session wearing a power suit.
Deepika Padukone is an actress, activist, and entrepreneur who has been juggling all of these titles really well. Amid her hectic schedule, the actress was recently clicked at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) as she arrived to attend the opening ceremony of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session.
Deepika Padukone attends the opening ceremony of the IOC session
Currently, many Indian celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry have gathered to attend the opening ceremony of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session happening today at the grand theatre of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The IOC will be holding its 141st session in Mumbai from 15 to 17 October. After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Gehraiyaan actress Deepika Padukone was clicked at the venue. Celebrity couple Alia and Ranbir were seen exuding royalty in traditional wear for the event. However, DP decided to ditch the desi route and wore a pantsuit instead. For the star-studded event, the actress channelized her inner boss lady and wore a grey-colored power suit. In the video, Deepika was seen wearing a striped grey pantsuit that she wore on top of a black t-shirt. The actress wore black-colored high heels to match her tee. Deepika kept her hair tied in a nice low bun and wore nude makeup for the event. To accessories her impressive look, the actress wore white studs and was seen carrying a luxury bag in black and white. Her comfortable yet chic outfit complimented her personality well.
Take a look:
Deepika Padukone’s work front
The actress started 2023 with Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan which received positive reviews from critics and audiences. She then made a special appearance in Atlee Kumar’s directorial debut film Jawan which broke all records at the box office. Currently, she’s working on an impressive line-up of projects that are expected to release next year. She is filming for the Hindi and Telugu film titled Kalki 2898 AD and is simultaneously shooting with Hrithik Roshan for their upcoming action film Fighter. India's biggest cop film Singham Again featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar is also on the cards.
